Jose Ramirez Knocked Out In Round One Of 2022 Home Run Derby

Jose Ramirez hit 17 home runs in the Home Run Derby, but it wasn't enough to move on.

Well, that didn't go exactly as planned.

Jose Ramirez was knocked out by Juan Soto in round one of the 2022 Home Run Derby. Ramirez struggled to get any sort of groove and only hit 17 home runs which included home runs hit in the bonus time.

Soto wasn't on fire like some of the other participants such as Pete Alonso or Julio Rodriguez, but he did do just enough to get past Ramirez with 18 homers. Seeing Soto struggle made all Cleveland fans wish there could've been a little bit more Ramirez could've done to move on to the next round. 

One surprise was that Jose hit right-handed. Dodgers Stadium is known to favor left-handed batters and the fact that Jose is a switch hitter meant he chose to hit righty. Soto on the other hand is a left-handed batter which seemed to have been an advantage for him. 

Ramirez has declined invitations in the past to compete in the Home Run Derby but ultimately decided to participate this year. Maybe this means that we'll get to see him compete in the competition for years to come. It would be so cool to see him raise that trophy! 

Even though Ramirez didn't move on, it was still awesome to see a Guardian in the competition and represent the city of Cleveland. 

Guardians fans will still get to see Ramirez compete tomorrow night at the All-Star Game alongside teammates Andres Gimenez and Emmanuel Clase

