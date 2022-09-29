Skip to main content

How The New Playoff Format Will Affect The Guardians In The 2022 Postseason

Cleveland is still awaiting to see who the will play in the 2022 Wild Card Series.
The MLB Playoffs will look a little different in 2022. This is the first year that they are moving away from the one-game Wild Card games to a best three first-round series. 

This postseason will be three Wild Card teams, an addition of one from the year before. 

So how does this all affect the Guardians and who they will be playing at Progressive Field on October 7?

The Guardians are pretty much locked into the three-seed after winning the AL Central. The Houston Astors have the one seed and the New York Yankees are locked in at two.

This means that the Guardians will play whoever the six seed or the last team to make the playoffs is. 

Here is how those final teams look at the moment (following games on September 28):

  • Toronto Blue Jays (+2.5)
  • Tampa Bay Rays (+1.0)
  • Seattle Mariners (--)

Based on these standing, the Guardians would currently take on the Mariners in the first round. Although, it is a tight race and anything could change in the next week or so. 

The Baltimore Orioles are another team to watch as they're currently 4.5 games behind the Mariners for a playoff spot. However, it looks like it'll be one of these three teams from above that the Guardians will play.

At this point, it's more important that the team gets themselves right and get the rest they need so that whichever team it is they play, they'll be ready to show what they're made of. 

