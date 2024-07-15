'I'm Just Stoked:' Travis Bazzana Reacts To Being Drafted By Cleveland Guardians
Travis Bazzana is one step closer to fulfilling his childhood dream of playing Major League Baseball, as the Cleveland Guardians selected him number one overall in the 2024 MLB Draft.
The Aussie-born second baseman couldn't stop smiling as he talked about joining the organization and being picked first.
"I never really knew one-one was possible," said Bazzana.
"At least, a couple of years ago, I never really thought that was going to be in the picture. I think it kind of only came into the picture around the Cape Cod [League] last year. I mean, yeah. I just tried to go out and have a great year, and this was a by-product of it. I'm just stoked right now."
Watch Bazzana's Full Post-Draft Presser Here:
Bazzana has yet to put on a Guardians uniform, but he already has a pretty good understanding of what makes the organization so special. Bazzana also revealed what he already knows about the team and why he's so excited to join them.
"I know how consistently successful the organization has been over the years. I know how smart and in depth, and well-resourced the organization is from the top. I know the identity and culture of the big league team, I don't know it to that extent. I mean, I haven't been in the clubhouse. But I know that it's a quality environment. I know that they're young, they play the game with fire. Like, it's a lot of these things that tick boxes in my head and make me really excited to be a Guardian."
Bazzana appears to genuinely be excited about joining the Guardians organzation based on his intial reaction. His work ethic and skillset perfectly match what the front office has built and Bazzana will be a star in Cleveland in no time!