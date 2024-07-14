Cleveland Guardians Select Travis Bazzana No. 1 Overall in 2024 MLB Draft
Sunday night was a monumental night in the history of Cleveland baseball. While holding the No. 1 overall pick in the MLB Draft for the first time ever, the Cleveland Guardians selected Oregon State second baseman Travis Bazzana.
Bazzana was one of the top prospects in the 2024 Draft, with many MLB Draft analysts ranking him the No. 1 overall player in this year's class. Despite rumors of the Guardians potentially drafting Georgia's Charlie Condon, general manager Mike Chernoff ultimately decided on Bazzana.
The Australian-born prospect was widely considered one of college baseball's premier hitters last season after batting .407 with 28 home runs and 66 RBIs. During his three seasons with the Beavers, the second basemen broke the school's home run and stolen base record with 45 homers and 66 stolen bases.
Many scouts raved about Bazzana's elite bat, as the 6-foot, 199-pound lefty has the ability to hit for average and power from the leadoff spot. The highly-touted prospect finished with a 1.582 OPS and a .568 OBP in 2024, making him a threat in any situation.
Bazzana played in the Australian Baseball League when he was only 15 years old, a league that is known for hosting many MLB players during the winter. The experience in a high-level league such as the ABL could contribute to a refined hitting skillset coming out of college. Bazzana displayed incredible plate discipline at Oregon State, drawing a career-high 76 walks in his junior season.
Assuming he signs with the team, Bazzana will join a loaded farm system that includes six middle infielders within the team's top 30 prospects. However, the Guardians seem to have a clear vision for the 21-year-old.
Bazzana joins Baltimore Orioles star catcher Adley Rutschman as two former Oregon State Beavers to be selected with the first pick in the draft over a five year stretch.
Bazzana becomes the first ever No. 1 overall selection in Cleveland franchise history. After finishing 76-86 in 2023, the Guardians had just a two percent chance of landing the first pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.