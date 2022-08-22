Guardians Avoiding The Dog Days Of August

The baseball season is long. 162 games over a five to six-month period is a lot and teams will inevitably hit a rut at some point. For many teams, that rut comes after the trade deadline, between the regular season and the playoffs, and when summer is producing some of its hottest days. That period is known as the "Dog Days of August."

But the Guardians haven't fallen into this trap yet. In fact, August has been one of the team's best months of the year.

In their last 10 games, the Guardians have a 6-and-4 record and continue to play above .500 baseball. They also currently own a 12-and-7 record in the month of August.

This comes out to be a .632 winning percentage, the second-best winning percentage the Guardians have had in a month this season. Their best percentage came back in the month of June when they had a .643 (18-10).

They still have eight more games in the month so the Guardians could technically still make it their best month of the season which would be pretty impressive.

There have been a handful of teams that have started to slide since the All-Star break. Most notably the Yankees, who have appeared that they forgot how to play baseball. But the Guardians have kept defying odds and preseason win totals and continue to win.

After the Guardians' wild come-from-behind victory in the eighth inning against the Tigers, Steven Kwan said, "Hitting is contagious and a little suspense that comes with it. I think we always feel like we are in it and it just takes one guy to kind of get it going."

That mentality shows why this team has not fallen into a slump through arguably the toughest month for a Big League team. If the Guardians can keep up this play and mentality they will no doubt find themselves in the playoffs come October.

