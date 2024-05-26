Jose Ramirez Becomes First Player In MLB To Do This In 2024, Guardians News
Jose Ramirez’s start to the 2024 season was beginning to concern some as the Cleveland Guardians got deeper into April. He was striking out and swinging at pitches out of the zone at an uncharacteristically high rate.
However, J-Ram has been unstoppable ever since the calendar flipped. He’s hitting .287/.351/.687 with an OPS of 1.029 and has hit 10 home runs since May started.
Ramirez is also the first player in baseball to reach the 50 RBI mark on the season. This is what the rest of the leaderboard looks like:
- 51 RBI - Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians
- 47 RBI - Marcell Ozuna, Atlanta Braves
- 46 RBI - Alec Bohm, Philadelphia Phillies
- 43 RBI - Juan Soto, New York Yankees
- 42 RBI - Williams Contreras, Milwaukee Brewers
Ramirez officially passed this mark on Saturday night when he hit a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels which would go on to be the difference maker in Cleveland’s win. It was also his third home run of the series after a multi-homer game in the series opener.
Tanner Bibee got the start in the Guardians' win and had a pretty simple, yet amusing, reaction to Ramirez’s heroics as he surpassed the 50 RBI mark. He said, “He’s the goat! The goat. It’s simple, that’s all I have to say. He’s the goat.”
(The video of this quote is much more entertaining.)
Ramirez is certainly putting up goat-like stats as the Guardians continue their winning ways and he proves why he's one of the best players in the game.