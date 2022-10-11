Cal Quantrill Talks How The Guardians Will Pitch Aaron Judge

Easily the story of the regular season was Aaron Judge and his pursuit of history. Chasing some of the all-time greats such as Babe Ruth, Roger Maris, and Barry Bonds.

This legendary season led him to hit 62 home runs, a .311 batting average, and a 1.111 OPS. These are the stats of one of the greatest individual offensive seasons of all time.

Obviously, the Guardians are going to have to pay special attention to him when he's in the box. Game one starter for the Guardians, Cal Quantrill, broke down how the team plans on pitching to Judge.

Quantrill said:

You know, there're a lot of good hitters in our league. If you overthink every single hitter, it can lead to more problems than solutions. We are aware of what he's capable of. We will do our best to make sure we are managing him. That said, we will have a game plan.

We are not just going to allow him to walk all over us hopefully and we are not going to allow him to take -- to dictate the entire approach of the lineup. So we'll be ready. I don't think there's any, like, specific plan. He's a good hitter. We'll adjust as we go and we'll try and get him out.

I think that Quantrill's approach to Judge is the right one to have. You need to have a separate plan for him the way he's able to change a game with a single swing of a bat. But at the same time, you can't solely focus on him.

Judge has dangerous hitters such as Anthony Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton, and Josh Donaldson hitting around him. If you only focus on Judge, one of the guys is going to make you pay for it.

I can't wait to see the game plan that Carl Willis, Quantrill, and the rest of the Guardians' pitching staff prepare to go up against Judge!

