Kirk McCarty Saves The Guardians In Lengthy Extra-Innings Game

What a wild day of baseball for both the Guardians and the Twins!

Doubleheaders can already be chaotic enough with managing bullpens and setting lineups so players get enough rest. Throw in a 15-inning game in the second game in that mix and that's a recipe for a lot to go wrong.

But the Guardians had a lot of players step up to get the DH sweep over the Twins.

One of the heroes who helped the Guardians secure the extra innings win was Kirk McCarty who came in the game to pitch the final three innings. He struck out three batters in those last three innings and only gave up one walk and two hits.

McCarty did give up one run while out on the mound. But considering the extra innings rule that has a runner starting on second with no outs, to pitch three innings in this situation and only give up one run is not something to be ashamed about.

When asked about this rule after the game, McCarty joked, "I've pitched with a guy on second a lot in my career, so it wasn't too bad."

He went on to say, "It's odd to go out there with him out there already, but you know you have a job to do and it's pitch in a high leverage situation and try to keep them from scoring."

Tito also realized how much of a hero McCarty was in that wild finish. The first thing he said about McCarty when he got to the podium after the game was, "He saved our bacon."

I couldn't sum it up any better.

McCarty has always been there when this team needs him. His relief appearances in Boston and Tampa from earlier this year immediately come to mind.

He's a reliable arm in the bullpen and the Guardians wouldn't have been able to win a 15-inning game without him.

-----

Read More:

Guardians Farm Report Valera, Naylor, And Brennan All Go Deep In Clipper Win

Rosario Drives In Six Runs On Eight Hits In Doubleheader Sweep Of Twins

Guardians Farm Report: Lake County And Lynchburg Both Punch Their Tickets To Championship Series

Guardians Assemble Another Late Game Comeback Against Twins

History Tells Us That Steven Kwan Should Be The American League Rookie Of The Year

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI