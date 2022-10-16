Oscar Gonzalez Delivers Again! Guardians Walk-Off Yankees to Take 2-1 Lead In A.L.D.S.

Unbelievable!

There is no way that just happened! The Guardians took an early lead in game two of the ALDS before the Yankees grabbed it right back and seemed to have put the game out of reach.

But you can't stop Oscar Gonzalez in the playoffs!

Heading into the ninth inning, Cleveland was down 5-3 and any hope that they would pull off a late-game comeback seemed to be fading. Then all of a sudden the bases were loaded with Gonzalez at the plate.

He took a few pitches then hit a ground ball into centerfield that scored Steven Kwan and Amed Rosario allowing Cleveland to win the game. Spongebob delivered and walked it off for the Guardians!

This is Gonzalez's second walk-off hit of the playoffs. His last one came back in the ALWS when he hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fifteenth inning to beat the Tampa Bay Rays and send Cleveland to ALDS.

It was Oscar Gonzalez who drove in the go-ahead run in game two of the ALDS. There's just something about Spongebob in the bright lights that helps him perform.

From the Yankees' side of things, it's hard to find what they did wrong. They pitched Cleveland so well and scored runs.

But at the end of the day, it wasn't enough to beat the Guardians' brand of baseball.

Now, Cleveland will have a shot at winning the series at home on Sunday night!

