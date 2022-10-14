WATCH: Guardians Tie Up Game Two Of ALDS With Amed Rosario Home Run

It's all tied up!

The Guardians are starting to find their rhythm in the middle of game two. Andres Gimenez ripped an RBI double that scored Josh Naylor to make it a one-run ball game.

Then in the fifth inning, Amed Rosario absolutely destroyed a pitch from Nestor Cortes to make it a 2-2 game.

Watch the home run here:

It's not surprising that it was Rosario who did the damage against Cortes. Coming into this game he has two hits off of Cortes in the regular season which also included a home run. Amed also had two walks off him.

The Guardians continue to get their runs via the long ball in the playoffs, but as long as they can keep the pressure on the Yankees they will find themselves in good shape.

-----

Read More:

Former Guardian Ernie Clement Chimes In About National Broadcast Bias

ALDS Game Thread: Guardians At Yankees

Guardians Announce Lineup For Game Two Of ALDS Against The Yankees

Who Will Be The Guardians X-Factor In Game Two Of The ALDS Against The Yankees?

Guardians Vs. Yankees Rained Out: Could This Help Cleveland

With The Offense Lacking, This Is What Has Kept The Guardians In Games This Postseason

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel



Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation