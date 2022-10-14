Aaron Judge's Struggles Against Cleveland In The Postseason Is Noting New

One of the biggest names in this series for either team is Aaron Judge. He hit 62 home runs in the regular season and will most likely be the American League MVP. But he hasn't looked like that player in the postseason.

Through the first two games of the ALDS, Aaron Judge has looked absolutely lost at the plate. Not only has he still not recorded a hit, but he's also struck seven times this series. Four of those came in game two alone.

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) complains about a called strike three against the Cleveland Guardians with home plate umpire Jeremie Rehak (35) during the fifth inning in game two ... Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

In game one, it was Cal Quantrill who got to Judge. In game two, Shane Bieber had three of his seven strikes against Judge and when Trevor Stephan came into the game in relief he got a strikeout against him two.

These struggles against Cleveland pitching is not a new phenomenon for Judge.

In 2017, he only had one hit in 21 at-bats while striking out 16 times. Then in 2021, he had one hit in nine at-bats against Cleveland with four strikeouts. Finally, that brings us

This comes out to a total of 2-for-37 and 27 strikeouts in his playoff career against Cleveland pitching.

Yeah, not great.

The Guardians can't take their foot off the gas. They clearly have a formula for Judge that he hasn't figured out which is one of the main reasons they've tied this series up.

-----

Read More:

WATCH: Guardians Tie Up Game Two Of ALDS With Amed Rosario Home Run

Former Guardian Ernie Clement Chimes In About National Broadcast Bias

ALDS Game Thread: Guardians At Yankees

Guardians Announce Lineup For Game Two Of ALDS Against The Yankees

Who Will Be The Guardians X-Factor In Game Two Of The ALDS Against The Yankees?

Guardians Vs. Yankees Rained Out: Could This Help Cleveland

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel



Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation