Power Propels Guardians To Win Over Tigers, Ends Three-Game Skid
The Cleveland Guardians snapped their three-game losing streak with a 5-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night at Progressive Field in Cleveland.
The Guardians now own a 60-40 record through their first 100 games this season.
After not hitting a home run in each of its previous five contests, power hitting played a key role for Cleveland in the team’s latest triumph. This was because the Guardians scored their first three runs of the night on three solo home runs.
Steven Kwan put Cleveland on the board first in the bottom of the third inning. His solo shot to begin the half-inning was his 10th home run of the season, and the Guardians’ first as a team since July 13.
One frame later, Jhonkensy Noel began the bottom of the fourth with a solo homer over the left-field wall. This blast tied the contest at 2-2, and gave Noel his fifth home run in 18 games with Cleveland this season.
Then, José Ramírez tallied the Guardians’ third straight leadoff home run with a solo shot to begin the bottom of the fifth. This was the six-time All-Star’s 24th homer of the year, which put Cleveland ahead 3-2.
The Guardians grew their lead the following inning to 5-2 with a sacrifice fly from Angel Martínez, and an RBI single from Ramírez. Detroit shrunk Cleveland’s advantage to 5-4 with a pair of runs in the top of the seventh, but Scott Barlow (hold) and Emmanuel Clase (save) each pitched a scoreless inning of relief to seal the Guardians win.
Up next, Cleveland will look to take a 2-1 series lead against Detroit with a win on Wednesday night at 6:40 p.m.