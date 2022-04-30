Richie Palacios Delivers In The Clutch, Lifts Cleveland Past Oakland

The rookie outfielder came up big in the ninth inning to break a 1-1 tie.

This 10-game road trip has been brutal on the Guardians, but perhaps they're turning the corner before they return home.

After seven straight losses to the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels, Richie Palacios delivered with a pinch-hit ninth inning, 2-out, 2-run double to break a 1-1 tie and lift Cleveland to a 3-1 win over Oakland.

Make it two wins in a row now for the Guardians, who have a chance to sweep the A's on Sunday afternoon.

Shane Bieber was sensational on Saturday, piecing together perhaps his best outing of the season. The former Cy Young winner struck out seven and walked just one hitter over seven innings, while giving up just one run on seven hits.

The biggest piece of good news ahead of Saturday's game came near the top of the lineup ... for the first time since last weekend's heart-breaking loss in New York, Steven Kwan returned to action and played great. Kwan tweaked his hamstring, but avoided a stint on the IL after sitting out a few games ... and he came up with a 2-for-4 afternoon.

Kwan was the only Guardian with a multi-hit game and wraps up a fabulous April during which he hit .354 as Cleveland's rookie sensation in left field.

The Guardians look for a series sweep of the Athletics on Sunday afternoon.

