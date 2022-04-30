Just when the Guardians needed it most, Andrés Giménez would come through with one swing and put the team back on top with a grand slam to right. The Guardians had quickly fell behind the A's 4-1 in the home half of the first right after José Ramírez had just put the team on top with a solo shot.

In the third, Myles Straw would get the club started with a leadoff walk, and Owen Miller and Ramírez would work back-to-back walks.

With two down, Giménez would send the ball over the right field wall putting the Guardians back on top with the grand slam that secured them a temporary 5-4 lead.

Not only was the moment a big one for the 23-year old, but he made a new fan for life as he won Sue Kelley of Ashland a brand new Ford Bronco. Literally

According to Mandy Bell of MLB.com, Kelley was the first winner of the Grand Slam Payoff Inning since at least 2007.

The Guardians still have work to do to get the win in Oakland tonight, but at least for one fleeting moment, there was a lot to celebrate in a clubhouse that needed a jolt.

