The writers at Cleveland Baseball Insider have put together a bracket challenge to let you vote on the best player Instagram account for the 2022 Cleveland Guardians.

Rules

We want you to vote on the best player Instagram account! Here's how to do it.

Winners will be voted on by fans through polls held via the @CBIonSI Twitter and @CBIonSI Instagram accounts. The bracket standings will then be updated after the conclusion of each the head-to-head matchup.

Before casting your vote, be sure to visit each players' Instagram account and while you're there give us -- and them -- a follow! You can only vote once, but following us on both platforms will give you the ability to cast two votes.

There are no real rules, but take into consideration when voting if the player is posting frequently, has fun and interesting content, and of course, reps the Guardians!

Seeding

Players from the 40-man roster who have an active Instagram account were eligible to make the cut. Players that were not included could have been due to the following: lack of verified/identifiable/legitimate Instagram account, currently on the injured list, or in the minors.

Players were then sorted into seeds based on current platform strength and then placed into the bracket at random.

Objective

It's a new era of Cleveland baseball, and while there's familiar faces on the club, there's also some new players to get acquainted with. There's nothing better than being in "at the ground floor" so help us help you get to know them!

After the family attitude the guys showed in the Bronx, what better way to show them Cleveland has their back than giving them a follow?

Here are the matchups for the first round.

First Round (West)

(1) José Ramírez vs (8) Luke Maile

(4) Logan Allen vs (5) Gabriel Arias

(3) Austin Hedges vs (6) Ernie Clement

(2) Andres Gimenez vs (7) Enyel de los Santos

First Round (East)

(1) Amed Rosario vs (8) Nick Sandlin

(4) Josh Naylor vs (5) Bobby Bradley

(3) Oscar Mercado vs (6) Cal Quantrill

(2) Zach Plesac vs (7) Owen Miller

First Round (South)

(1) Franmil Reyes vs (8) Bryan Shaw

(4) Steven Kwan vs (5) Emmanuel Clase

(3) Yu Chang vs (6) Konnor Pilkington

(2) Shane Bieber vs (7) Eli Morgan

First Round (Midwest)

(1) Triston McKenzie vs (8) Trevor Stephan

(4) James Karinchak vs (5) Anthony Castro

(3) Richie Palacios vs (6) Aaron Civale

(2) Myles Straw vs (7) Sam Hentges

