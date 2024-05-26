Steven Kwan Rehab Assignment Recap, Guardians News
Over 7,000 fans packed into Classic Auto Group Park in East Lake Ohio on Saturday to watch the Lake County Cathanptains play. This is a bigger crowd than the High-A club typically sees, but there was a good reason for it.
Cleveland Guardians Glove Glove left fielder Steven Kwan officially started his road back to the big league club after suffering a hamstring strain on May 4. This appearance with the Captains is a part of the rehab assignment he’s currently on.
Kwan played the first five innings of the game and got three at-bats before subbing out of the game.
His first appearance to the plate was a soft ground out to first base, but it was still an opportunity for Kwan to get out of the box and get the feeling back of running down to first in a game setting.
Kwan showed a little more pop in his second at-bat as he lined out to left field. However, his third time to the plate is really where he left his mark on the game.
He smoked a three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning to give the Captains a 4-3 lead at the time. Seeing Kwan make contact such as this will make all Guardians fans excited for his eventual return.
He did get some action in the field recording a put-out chasing down a few balls hit in the gap. It didn't appear that Kwan as limited at all by his hamstring as he moved around left field.
Kwan said in media availability before the game that he didn’t anticipate it being an injury that kept him out for a long time, which he was thankful for.
Hopefully, that means this rehab appearance is just one of a couple of Kwan makes before rejoining a red-hot Guardians team.