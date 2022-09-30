The 2022 Guardians Have Something In Common With The 1995 Indians

This 2022 Guardians team has been something else!

They're constantly battling at the end of games when all hope seems lost. Their seven walk-offs this season as just one example of the relentlessness this team has.

Thursday night's victory over the Tampa Bay Rays was a fantastic example of this. The Guardians hadn't scored a run until the eighth inning. However, they managed to string to gether base hit after base hit from Will Brennan, Steven Kwan, and Oscar Gonzalez (all rookies I might add) to put themselves in the lead by one run, during their last at-bat, heading into the ninth.

This is something that the Guardians have done a lot of this season. They've won 29 games this year with the winning run coming during their final at-bat. That's more than another pretty legendary Cleveland team, the 1995 Indians.

The 1995 team had 27 wins coming during their final AB, but the two teams couldn't be any different from one another.

The team in 1995 absolutely demolished baseball! They led all of baseball with 207 home runs throughout the season and their lineup featured the likes of Albert Belle, Manny Ramirez, and Jim Thome.

However, we know this Guardians team is just about the complete opposite of the power-hitting 1995 roster. The 2022 team only has 123 home runs, but they've been still been able to get to opposing pitchers late in games.

From the seventh inning on, the Guardians have scored 208 runs on a .362 SLG as a team. They just put together hits and most importantly believe that they are always in games. It's an old-school brand of baseball that fits perfectly with this team.

The '95 team was able to win the American League and make it all the way to the World Series. Who knows what the Guardians' postseason future holds, but to be in the same company, and surpassing them in some cases, with such a legendary team shows just how special 2022 has been.

-----

Read More:

Guardians Spoil Rays Playoff Party With Franchise-Record Setting Comeback Win

My Two Cents: James Karinchak Is Ideal Extra Innings Reliever

The Key To The Guardians Success Has Been Away From Progressive Field

Rosario's Pinch-Hit, Walk-Of Lifts Cleveland Over Tampa Bay

WATCH: Guardians Prized Prospect Gabriel Arias Hammers First Major League Home Run

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation