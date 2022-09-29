The Key To The Guardians Success Has Been Away From Progressive Field

A lot of other teams are probably looking at the Cleveland Guardians and asking themselves, "How did that team go out and win the division?" While there are a number of reasons, one has to do with how the team performed away from Progressive Field.

The Guardians were able to finish the season with a road record of 46-35 which comes out to a .568 winning percentage.

This definitely is one reason why the Guardians were able to grab the American League Central. It's not every day that you see a team this young play so well on the road.

On the other hand, it's rare to see veteran teams with championship aspirations struggle on the road. This is one area where the Twins struggled as they currently have a 30-45 record this season.

When talking about the Guardians and how they've played on the road, their trip in the middle of June immediately comes to mind.

A lot of people thought that their three stops in Colorado, Los Angeles, and Minnesota would have been Cleveland's coming back-to-earth trip. Instead, they won seven of the nine games on the trip.

This is when people really started to take them seriously.

The way the Guardians have played on the road could become a big factor during the playoffs. Even though all games in the Wild Card Series will be played in Cleveland, they would have to hit the road if they move on and they've proven to be successful away from home.

