The Guardians Bats Explode In Win Over The Royals

The Guardians get the 13-1 win over the Royals to stop losing streak.

Baseball is such a weird sport, but that's the reason we all love it so much!

After the Guardians lost five games in a row and only scored 13 runs during those losses, the offense exploded to match that and score 13 and get the win over the Royals.

They finally get back in the win column and the bats look like they are alive again too! Every single one of the Guardians' starters got at least hit.

They wasted no time and jumped on Jonathan Heasley early for six runs and six hits in only 1.1 innings. They would end with 23 big hits on the day.

Listen to what Tito had to say following the game:

Nolan Jones hit his first career home run in the fourth inning. It was a three-run, 457-foot shot that came off of Jackson Kowar! Only a day after making his Major League debut, Jones is already making a massive impact in the lineup.

Jose Ramirez made club history today by passing Manny Ramirez to become ninth in club history for most extra-base hits! Jose has been in a little bit of a slump lately but broke out of it today going 3-4 and only a triple shy of the cycle.

Another great sign for the Guardians' offense was Myles Straw going 3-4 with a double. This is now Straw's second consecutive multi-hit game which brought his season average back above .200.

Triston McKenzie continued to shine too! He pitched six innings, only gave up three hits and had four strikeouts. He is showing that his two rough starts against the Twins were just a fluke and he is one of the top arms of this rotation.

The Guardians will go for the series win tomorrow with Zach Plesac on the mound against Zack Greinke. The first pitch will be at 2:10 pm.

