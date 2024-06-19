Three Observations From Guardians Loss To Mariners, 8-5
The Cleveland Guardians started a three-game series with the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday evening, but the opener didn’t go in the Guardians’ favor. Seattle got out to a big lead early on and ended up winning, 8-5.
Here are three observations and takeaways from Cleveland’s loss.
Triston McKenzie's Command Struggles, Uptick In Velocity
Triston McKenzie only lasted 2.1 innings, gave up four runs on three hits, walked four batters, and didn’t strike a single batter. This was disappointing considering he had just come off a solid start against the Cincinnati Reds. The issue in this start was clear; McKenzie was struggling to throw strikes and the pitches that were over the plate were crushed.
McKenzie primarily threw his four-seam fastball and his velocity was notably up as it topped out at 94.3 mph and his average sat at 92.2. The problem was he had no control over where the pitch was headed.
The Guardians just entered a stretch of 26 games in 27 days. Using six pitchers out of the bullpen certainly isn’t a way to start that grueling schedule.
Have To Hit With RISP
Hitting with runners in scoring position was one of Cleveland’s biggest strengths early in the season. Now, it’s costing them games and their loss against the Mariners is a perfect example of this.
The Guardians loaded up the bases in the bottom of the second inning and had a great opportunity to get to Mariners starter Bryce Miller. The only run Cleveland scored from this opportunity was on a Daniel Schneemann ground-out, fielder’s choice.
As a team, Cleveland was 3-for-16 with RISP. This is something the Guardians have to get back to doing well to get back on track.
Lots Of Loud Outs
For what it’s worth, the Guardians still hit the ball with some force against the Mariners. Cleveland finished with eight hard-hit balls and only struck out five times as a team. Andres Gimenez, Will Brennan, Schneemann, and Jose Ramirez each had hits with an exit velocity above 100 mph.
They were making plenty of contact but it just didn’t result in the big hit.
Perhaps this is a silverling lining in the loss and hope that the Guardians can get some of these hard hits to fall on and get a victory on Wednesday.