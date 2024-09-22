WATCH: Guardians In-Game Reaction After Royals Loss Earns Cleveland 12th Division Title
Just days after clinching a spot in the playoffs, the Cleveland Guardians hit another major milestone for the season. They're officially the American League Central champions.
However, the moment the magic number fell to zero wasn't in typical fashion. Entering the day, the Guardians could've clinched a division title with a win on their own or a loss by the Kansas City Royals.
The Royals were demolished by the San Francisco Giants, and their game ended right as Cleveland's started. That meant the Guardians were in the dugout preparing for their at-bats when they officially won the AL Central title.
Bally Sports' broadcast crew did catch the moment Cleveland dugout got the news they had won the division.
The initial celebration was pretty mellow. Austin Hedges pumped two fists in the air, David Fry followed his example, Steven Kwan held up two fists in the air, and Brayan Rocchio clapped his hands.
As for Stephen Vogt, Carl Willis, Kai Correa, and the rest of the coaching crew, they locked their eyes on the field, considering they were still in the middle of a game. They eventually embraced each other with handshakes and hugs during a stoppage of play.
The celebration on Thursday when the Guardians punched their postseason ticket was an awesome scene filled with joy, excitement, relief, and almost every emotion you can think of. One would have to think the celebration in the Cardinals' visiting dugout will be just as wild, with this being such a monumental accomplishment for Vogt and this young Guardians roster.