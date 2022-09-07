Guardians Farm Report: Naylor Puts On Power Display For Columbus

All four Cleveland Guardians minor league affiliates were in action on Tuesday.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Down 5-to-3 in in the top of the eighth inning Clippers shortstop Brayan Rocchio would draw a leadoff walk bringing the tying run to the plate. Guardians 22-year-old catching prospect Bo Naylor would do just that hitting a game tying two-run home run making it a 5-to-5 ballgame.

The home run for Naylor was his second of the game and 10th at the Triple-A level. Overall, on the season Naylor now has 16 home runs between Akron and Columbus over 105 games. The two home runs also give him 43 extra base hits on season and helps raise his OPS to an impressive .881 on year.

Unfortunately for the Clippers the Bats very first batter in the bottom of the eighth inning would lead off the inning with a solo home run off reliever Ian Hamilton giving them a 6-to-5 lead.

Columbus would fail to score in the top of the ninth inning dropping the series opener and their record to 74-54 on the year.

Top Performers:

Bo Naylor 2-4 2R 2HR 3RBI

Brayan Rocchio 1-3 2R 2B BB

Will Brennan 2-5 R 3B

George Valera 1-4 2B RBI

Trenton Brooks 1-3 BB

Logan Allen 6.1(IP) 8H 5R 5ER 1BB 9SO

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

The RubberDucks would offense looked impressive Tuesday in the series opener on the road at Harrisburg plating 12 runs on 12 hits including three home runs.

Akrom right fielder Johnathan Rodriguez would have a big day at the plate collecting a double, triple and home run just missing a cycle while driving in four runs. The home run for Rodriguez was his 22nd on the season and first at the Double-A level with the RubberDucks since his promotion to the team.

Akron designated hitter Jhonkensy Noel would also go yard hitting an absolute bomb to left field in the fifth inning that had a 110-exit velocity and traveled 429 feet. The solo home run for Noel was his farm leading 31st on the season.

Shortstop Jose Tena would also homer in the game a two-run shot in the 5th inning giving him 10 on the season. Tena has now homered in back-to-back games for the Ducks.

RubberDucks Tanner Bibee would allow the most runs he's given up at the Double-A level with Akron allowing four runs three earned to score over his six innings of work but still pick up the win.

Bibee still looked dominant however striking out 10 batters in the game tying his career high. He has now struck out exactly 10 batters in a game four times now on the 2022 season and has 153 punchouts total on the year.

The win improves Akron's record to 72-55 on the year.

Top Performers:

Johnathan Rodriguez 3-5 2R 2B 3B HR 4RBI

Jhonkensy Noel 2-4 3R 2B HR RBI BB

Micah Pries 3-5 2R 2B RBI

Jose Tena 1-5 R HR 2RBI

Angel Martinez 1-3 2R RBI BB

Tanner Bibee 6.0(IP) 6H 4R 3ER 1BB 10SO (W)

High-A Lake County Captains

Fort Wayne would spoil the tremendous start by Lake County starter Rodney Boone on Tuesday as they would plate five of their six runs over the final three innings of the game off the Captains bullpen and take the win.

Boone was terrific allowing just one run on three hits striking out a career high 12 batters without giving up a walk in his six innings of work. Over his last two outings he has 20 strikeouts over 12.0 innings while allowing just one run on four hits posting a 0.75 ERA.

On offense center fielder Connor Kokx would hit the teams only home run in the game on a solo shot in the 5th inning. The home run for Kokx was his 7th on the season with the team.

The loss drops the Captains record to 73-52 on the season.

Top Performers:

Connor Kokx 1-3 R HR RBI BB

Cesar Idrogo 1-3 R 2RBI BB

Alexfri Planez 1-4 R

Korey Holland 1-4 R

Rodney Boone 6.0(IP) 3H 1R 1ER 0BB 12SO

Elvis Jerez 1.2(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 1SO

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Hillcats starter Ryan Webb was absolutely dealing Tuesday night picking up a career high 10 strikeouts over five scoreless innings of work picking up his first career win. Webb now has 61 strikeouts over 46.2 innings on the season as he continues to work his way back from Tommy John surgery.

On offense third baseman Carson Tucker would drive in a pair of runs on a double and a home run. The home run was Tucker's first of the season. Tucker has only played in 36 games in which has been another injury riddled year for the young 20-year-old former first round pick.

The win moves Lynchburg to 62-65 on the year as they try to get back to .500 on the season.

Top Performers:

Carson Tucker 2-4 R 2B HR 2RBI

Dayan Frias 2-4 R 2(2B) RBI

Jake Fox 1-4 R 2B BB

Richard Paz 2-4 2B

Will Bartlett 1-4 RBI

Ryan Webb 5.0(IP) 5H 0R 0ER 1BB 10SO (W)

