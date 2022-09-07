Terry Francona Hoping Myles Straw Can Heat Up In Final Month Of The Season For The Guardians

Let's face the facts. This has definitely been a season that Myles Straw wants to forget.

After signing a contract extension with the team before the season started, Straw has hovered around a season batting average of .200 and has had some horrible, hitless stretches at the plate.

But there is some hope and some signs the last month of the season could be a different story.

In the first two games of Cleveland's series against Detroit, Straw combined for four hits and two RBI. That brings his monthly average up to .278.

After the game, Tito said that getting Straw hot would be great because of how he hits righties. (.509 OPS this season and .651 OPS in career)

He also complemented Straw saying, "Thankfully, he's never taken it to that outfield. Ever." This is why he continues to get playing time despite his poor offensive numbers.

Listen to the rest of Francona's press conferences here:

Straw is also self-aware of how he has played this season and not making any excuses. "My stats stink, I know it." He went on to say, "It's little things a day, trying to make your team win."

Despite all of this, Straw is still the best option in center field as the Guardians continue their playoff hunt. He has the most experience and is still a proven MLB player. There is no denying he has to play better though.

Hopefully, these first few games of September are a sign that the turnaround is on the way.

