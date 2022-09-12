Skip to main content

What Terry Francona Thinks About MLB Rule Changes Coming Next Season

Guardians manager, Terry Francona, shares his thoughts on the rule change coming to MLB in 2023.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Baseball is going to look quite a bit different next year. Just like any controversial change being made, some people are excited about it and there are some who are not.

Guardians manager Terry Francona seems to lean towards caution on some of them.

When asked about the banning of the shift, he said:

“I do worry about the shifting thing that … the unintended consequences. Like are you rewarding guys that just pull the ball instead of trying to get back to using the whole field? Like I keep hearing people say, ‘Guys are tired of hitting into the shift.’ Then hit the ball the other way. There are solutions other than just lift and separate.”

Tito does make a fair point. Will we see players continue to pull the ball or will they go back to using as much of the field as possible?

He also chimed in when asked about how he thinks pitchers will react to the new pitch clock. This is one of the main rules that the league hopes will speed up games. It's successfully done this in Minor League games this season.

Francona doesn't seem too worried about the way his pitching staff is going to respond to this change saying, “I think the guys are gonna get used to the pitch clock. I think (in) April, there will be some confrontations. But I think guys will learn quickly and adapt. The bases, I don’t know. I’ve never seen that before. We’ll adapt. We’ll adapt to whatever.”

This one doesn't seem like it'll be a huge issue, especially with PitchCom being used by a large portion of pitchers in baseball. 

Of course, there will be pitchers such as James Karinchak who enjoy taking their time between pitches and will need to make some adjustments. But then there are also pitchers such as Shane Bieber who needed to slow down their routine after starting to use the system.

Once they make a few appearances with it there, both the players and fans will forget it's there. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Whether you are excited about these changes or not, 2023 will be an interesting year for baseball as they try to change the sport for the better.

-----

Read More:

The Guardians Control Their Own Playoff Destiny

Guardians Display Some Fantastic Defense Against The Twins

Guardians Farm Report: Naranjo's Clutch Home Run Helps Send Lake County To Playoffs

Jose Ramirez Will Benefit From MLB Rule Changes

Three Guardians To Watch For Against The Angels

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel
Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI

Richie Palacios June 1 2022
News

Three Guardians To Watch For Against The Angels

By Tommy Wild
Jose Ramirez Amed Rosario September 10 2022
Opinion

The Guardians Control Their Own Playoff Destiny

By Tommy Wild
Andres Gimenez September 10 2022
News

Guardians Display Some Fantastic Defense Against The Twins

By Tommy Wild
Naranjo
Prospects

Guardians Farm Report: Naranjo's Clutch HR Helps Send Lake County To Playoffs

By Todd Paquette
valdes
Prospects

Guardians Farm Report: Lake County Moves One Step Closer To Playoffs On Valdes Walk-Off Winner Friday

By Todd Paquette
Jose Ramirez August 24 2022
Opinion

Jose Ramirez Will Benefit From MLB Rule Changes

By Tommy Wild
James Karinchak September 6 2022
News

What The Guardians Are Saying About The James Karinchak Foreign Substance Check

By Tommy Wild
Oscar Gonzalez
News

Watch Oscar Gonzalez Have His First Multi-Homer Game

By Brendan Gulick