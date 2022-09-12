Three Guardians To Watch For Against The Angels

The last time the Guardians played the Angels, they were one of the league's best teams and the Guardians were still trying to figure out who they were.

That was back in April. It's been a long time since the two teams have seen each other, but we can still look at that series and take a guess at who might be the big names in their upcoming games in Cleveland.

Jose Ramirez

Even though the Guardians got swept the last time they saw the Angels, Jose Ramirez had a great stretch of games.

He hit .286, and slugged .786, with a 1.161 OPS in the four-game set. This included two home runs, a double, and five RBI. A classic Jose Ramirez stat line.

Ramirez is on fire heading into the series too. In his last seven games, Jose has a .296 average with eight hits.

Knowing what Jose did to the Angeles the last time they saw each other and how he's been swinging the bat lately means that this could be a big week for the third baseman.

Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill made one start against the Angeles in their last series and was fabulous in it.

He pitched six innings in that start with four strikeouts and only gave up four hits and one earned run. Quantrill did end up taking the loss, but that was back in a time when he didn't get the run support as he does now.

The Angels are pretty much out of playoff contention. However, they still have two pretty good players by the name of Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout in their lineup.

With Cal projected to be Thursday's starter he will have the job of shutting them down as he did earlier in the season too.

Richie Palacios

The Los Angels are a team that Richie Palacios will never forget. That's because they're the team he made his Major League debut against. He played pretty well in that debut series too!

In the three games he played in, Palacios got his first three Big League hit while batting .375.

Richie may not get as much playing time then he did in that first series, but if he does get to DH or pinch hit, he'll be looking to keep those happy memories going against the Angeles.

-----

-----

