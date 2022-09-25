A lot of people counted out the Guardians even before the season began. Well, here they are as the American League Central champs, and it's their turn to say what's on their mind.

Check Out The Scenes From Inside The Guaridnas Locker Room

It was an absolute party in Arlington after the Guardians beat the Rangers and made their postseason dreams official. This is what they had to say about the season during the celebration.

Terry Francona

Josh Naylor

Triston McKenzie

Austin Hedges

Shane Bieber

Andres Gimenez

My favorite part about all of these interviews is the confidence that each of them had about what their potential was for this year. It wasn't them being cocky, it was the belief that if they put in the hard work then they know they could win.

Each of them also talked about how it was a team effort that got them to where they are now which says a lot. Each player on the Guardians knows that they wouldn't be here without each other which is a great mentality to have as they get ready for the postseason.

-----

Read More:

What The Guardians Are Saying After Winning The American League Central

Guardians Are The 2022 American League Central Champions

WATCH: Steven Kwan Hits Grand Slam As Guardians Are Set To Clinch The Division

Guardians Farm Report: Plesac Helps Columbus Blank Toledo With Strong Rehab Outing

Terry Francona Is "Excited" About The Opportunity For The Guardians To Clinch The Division

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation