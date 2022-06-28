Plesac Continues Thriving Despite Lack Of Support

Only four pitchers in the American League have gotten fewer runs of support than Zach Plesac, but he fired six shutout innings on Tuesday afternoon.

There's tough luck ... and then there's what Guardians starter Zach Plesac is going through right now.

For the sixth game consecutive time he took the slab, Plesac gave the Guardians plenty opportunity to thrive. He's registered six straight quality starts, but has just one win to show for his work.

For awhile it looked like he might suffer a brutal loss Tuesday, despite arguably his best performance of the season. He finished the day after six scoreless frames, scattering three hits and three walks. He struck out seven Twins' hitters, including his 300th career punch out.

But as has so often been the case the year, Plesac received virtually no help.

Cleveland's only run in the first inning came when Franmil Reyes hit a pop up behind first base that turned into a double after Minnesota misplayed the ball. Amed Rosario scored all the way from first base.

The Guardians backed his brilliant start with that lonely run during his time in the game. He entered Tuesday with an average 2.95 runs of support-per-9IP, which qualifies as the fifth lowest in the American League.

This marked the 12th time in his last 14 starts that the team has scored three or fewer runs to support him, including the eighth time he's gotten one or zero runs of support. Over his last four starts, he's given up just five earned runs in 24 innings (a 1.88 ERA), but he's 0-1 in that stretch.

Plesac has baffled AL Central pitching over six starts so far this year. He's only allowed seven earned runs over 36.2 innings, good for a 1.72 ERA.

The Guardians led Tuesday afternoon's game 1-0 after six innings, but Eli Morgan gave up a run in the seventh and Carlos Correa homered off Sam Hentges in the eighth to give Minnesota the lead.

Rosario ultimately saved the day with a 2-run single in the bottom of the eighth to put Cleveland back on top for good.

All you can ask for out of a starting pitching is to give your team a chance to win. It's incredibly frustrating when things outside your control work against you, but I love the way Plesac has kept his head down and handled his business like a pro.

With the New York Yankees coming in town this weekend and Plesac pitching as well (and as consistently) as he has at any point during his Major League career, hopefully the offense will turn a corner when he's back on the mound this weekend.

