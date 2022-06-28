Guardians Farm Report: Top International Prospect Chourio Continues Terrific Start To His Career

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

All four Cleveland Guardians full season minor league affiliates were off Monday with only the teams three rookie league teams in action.

Arizona Complex League Guardians

The Arizona Complex League Guardians out hit the Royals last night nine hits to 5 but could only push across one run stranding 28 runners on-base in the contest.

Starter Ryan Webb went three scoreless innings marking his longest outing to date in his return from Tommy John surgery. Webb struck out two allowing just one hit and one walk in the start.

Top shortstop prospect Angel Genao continued his torrid start with three more hits in Monday night's contest. Genao is now hitting .383 on the season over his first 11 games with a 1.016 OPS.

Angel Mendoza played in his first game of the season for the ACL Guardians coming off an injury before the season. Mendoza went 1-for-2 at the plate collecting his first hit of year.

The ACL Guardians record falls to 10-5 on the year with the loss.

Top Performers:

Angel Genao 3-5 R

Marlin Made 2-4 RBI

Wilmer Hernandez 1-3 BB

Angel Mendoza 1-2

Ryan Webb 3.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 1BB 2SO

Miguel Vinicio 1.1(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO

Dominican Summer League Guardians (Red)

The battle of the Guardians took place once again in the Dominican Summer League on Monday as both Cleveland teams faced off against each other. This time the Guardians Red squad would hold of the Blue team by a final of 9-to-8 improving to 7-11 on the season.

Top International prospect Jaison Chourio the younger brother of the Brewers prospect Jackson Chourio continued his outstanding start to his professional career reaching base four times going 1-for-2 with three walks and scoring four runs in the game.

Chourio is now second in the league in walks with 20 in just 13 games played. He has a .507 OBP to go along with a .298 AVG and a .911 OPS.

Rafael Ramirez Jr. the son of former big leaguer Rafael Ramirez who played 13 years in MLB had a nice game going 2-for-4 with a double scoring twice while driving in two runs and adding a walk and two stolen bases.

Top Performers:

Rafael Ramirez 2-4 2R 2B 2RBI BB 2SB

Jaison Chourio 1-2 4R 3BB

Yanki Jean-Baptiste 1-4 3B 2RBI BB

Emilio Taveras 1-3 R RBI BB SB

Christopher Espinola 1-5 R 2RBI

Emerson Purroy 1-4 RBI BB

Javier Tovar 3.0(IP) 1H 1R 1ER 3BB 1SO

Dominican Summer League Guardians (Blue)

The Guardians Blue squad came out on the losing end despite having the much better record than the Red team coming into the game. The loss drops them to 10-7 on the year.

Outfield prospect Carlos Gutierrez led the way on offense for the Guardians Blue team collecting three hits including two doubles and two RBI's while scoring three runs.

Top Performers:

Carlos Gutierrez 3-4 3R 2(2B) 2RBI

Nomar Velasquez 1-3 2R BB SB

Oscar Cedeno 1-2 3RBI

Erickson Sarita 1-4 2B RBI

Jeffrey Mercedes 1-3 R 2BB

Jose Cedeno 1-2 RBI

Luis Garcia 2.2(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 2BB 3SO

-----

You May Also Like:

Guardians Keep Rolling In The Rockies, Win 7-5

Guardians Farm Report: Naylor Home Run Propels Akron To Victory In Comeback Win

Three Players To Keep An Eye On As The Guardians Hit The Road

Guardians Farm Report: Genao Extends On-Base Streak to 41 Straight Games

Guardians Farm Report: Williams Impressive In Double-A Debut For Akron Sunday

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI