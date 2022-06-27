Skip to main content

Guardians Minority Sale To Blitzer Is Official

Today the team announced David Blitzer has officially joined the organization.

Nearly two weeks ago it was announced by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred that the league owners had approved David Blitzer as the new minority owner of the Cleveland Guardians. Today, it was announced by the club that it's official. 

As previously mentioned, the Dolan family was searching for a new partner after John Sherman moved on to majority owner of the Royals years ago with talks really picking up late last year. 

Today, it was reported Blitzer will own 25 percent stake of the Guardians to start. The terms include an option to become majority owner in six years time.

Blitzer sure has the experience, it's just not in major league baseball. He is known for his ownership shares in both the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils as well as endeavors in minor league baseball and men's soccer.

Cleveland's payroll has always been a touchy subject among fans -- most notably in the 2020 season when it hovered around the $40 million mark. It also became a topic of discussion during the lockout.

Financials aside, the club is sitting at 36-32 and second in the AL Central ahead of the August 2 trade deadline. If they can hang in the race until then, perhaps Cleveland will get its first look at what the new minority owner can bring to the table. 

-----

You May Also Like:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Guardians Farm Report: Valera Hits Mammoth Home Run In Akron's Fifth Straight Win

Guardians Notch Another Trade Winner In Emmanuel Clase

Guardians Farm Report: Allen Strikes Out 11 For The Second Straight Game In Akron Win

Guardians Farm Report: Akron Moves Into First Place Behind A 11 Run Seventh Inning

Guardians Farm Report: Gaddis Reaches Double Digits Strikeouts For The Third Time This Season In Akron Win

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel
Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI

Andres Gimenez June 23 2022
Opinion

Guardians Standout Player Of The Week: June 27

By Tommy Wild1 hour ago
naylor4
Prospects

Guardians Farm Report: Naylor Hits 462 Foot Bomb For First Triple-A Home Run With Columbus

By Todd Paquette3 hours ago
Aaron Civale
News

Guardians Get Swept By Red Sox To Start Home Stand

By Adrienne Goehler19 hours ago
Naranjo
Prospects

Guardians Farm Report: Naranjo With Huge Night For Lake County In Blowout Of Dayton

By Todd PaquetteJun 26, 2022
Myles Straw June 12 2022
News

Guardians Drop Series-Opener Against Red Sox, Look To Get Back On Winning Track

By Adrienne GoehlerJun 25, 2022
valera3
Prospects

Guardians Farm Report: Valera Hits Mammoth Home Run In Akron's Fifth Straight Win

By Todd PaquetteJun 25, 2022
Emmanuel Clase
News

Guardians Front Office Notches Another Trade Winner In Emmanuel Clase

By Adrienne GoehlerJun 24, 2022
allen1
Prospects

Guardians Farm Report: Allen Strikes Out 11 For The Second Straight Game In Akron Win

By Todd PaquetteJun 24, 2022