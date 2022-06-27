Nearly two weeks ago it was announced by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred that the league owners had approved David Blitzer as the new minority owner of the Cleveland Guardians. Today, it was announced by the club that it's official.

As previously mentioned, the Dolan family was searching for a new partner after John Sherman moved on to majority owner of the Royals years ago with talks really picking up late last year.

Today, it was reported Blitzer will own 25 percent stake of the Guardians to start. The terms include an option to become majority owner in six years time.

Blitzer sure has the experience, it's just not in major league baseball. He is known for his ownership shares in both the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils as well as endeavors in minor league baseball and men's soccer.

Cleveland's payroll has always been a touchy subject among fans -- most notably in the 2020 season when it hovered around the $40 million mark. It also became a topic of discussion during the lockout.

Financials aside, the club is sitting at 36-32 and second in the AL Central ahead of the August 2 trade deadline. If they can hang in the race until then, perhaps Cleveland will get its first look at what the new minority owner can bring to the table.

