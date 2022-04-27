Trout, Angels Soar Past Guardians Again

Cleveland has scored three runs over the last three games combined.

It's a long season no matter how you slice it. But when you don't score any runs and hardly generate any offense, it feels even longer.

For the second night in a row, the Guardians bats were held entirely in check as the Los Angeles Angels silenced Cleveland, 4-1.

It's a fifth consecutive loss for Cleveland, who is a bit fortunate right now that nobody else across the AL Central is playing well.

Triston McKenzie gave up an early RBI single to Brandon Marsh before Mike Trout destroyed a hanging slider for a 2-run shot. Trout drove home the game's fourth run with an RBI double in the fifth inning.

McKenzie battled hard and kept the Guardians in the game, giving up four runs over 5.2 innings. He struck out six and didn't issue a walk.

The Guardians kept fighting, as they've shown a propensity to do throughout these first few weeks of the season. Myles Straw singled in the ninth and Jose Ramirez doubled him home.

But Franmil Reyes struck out for the fourth time and Owen Miller fanned for the second time to end any mounting threat.

What is particularly frustrating lately is the fact that the Angels are shutting down Cleveland without it's best pitchers on the mound. I mean no offense when I say this to Michael Lorenzen and Patrick Sandoval, who clearly proved they're capable of pitching at a high level.

But getting shut down like this in back-to-back games and managing just two extra base hits over the last 18 innings is what you'd expect when facing Shohei Ohtani or Noah Syndergaard.

While the Guardians will avoid a date with Thor, Ohtani is scheduled to take the hill for Joe Maddon's Angels tomorrow night.

