Guardians Farm Report: Gonzalez With Clutch HR For Columbus In Win

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

Only three Guardians affiliates were in action Tuesday night with Low-A Lynchburg postponed due to rain.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Columbus 8 Louisville 7 (10 Innings)

The Clippers were down to their final out in the bottom of the ninth inning with Gabriel Arias on first base after he had singled earlier in the inning. Outfielder Oscar Gonzalez stepped up to the plate and delivered with a mammoth two run home run to tie the game up at 7-to-7 and send it into extra innings.

Columbus would hold Louisville scoreless in the top of the 10th. The Clippers Daniel Johnson would reach third base after a fly out by Bryan Lavastida. With one out in the inning Johnson would come home to score on a passed ball and give Columbus a walk-off 8-to-7 win. The Clippers improve to 13-6 on the year.

First Baseman David Fry had a nice game hitting his third HR of the season in the sixth inning and driving in three runs on the night. Catcher Bryan Lavastida playing in his first game since being optioned down from Cleveland added two hits including an RBI double and scored twice. 

Top Performers:

  • Oscar Gonzalez 3-5 2R HR 2RBI
  • David Fry 2-4 R HR 3RBI
  • Bryan Lavastida 2-5 2R 2B RBI
  • Daniel Johnson 3-5 2R 2B
  • Mitch Tolman 1-2 2BB
  • Thomas Ponticelli 1.2(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 1BB 2SO
  • Robert Broom 1.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 1SO

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

Altoona 6 Akron 4

Altoona would get to Akron's Joey Cantillo early and knock him out in the third inning with just one out scoring five runs total of the RubberDucks starter. The Curve would add one more run in the sixth inning and held a commanding 6-to-0 lead over the Ducks until the ninth.

Akron would try to mount a comeback in the bottom of the ninth scoring two runs on consecutive bases loaded walks then a sacrifice fly by Jose Tena and finally an error by the Curve. Altoona however would shut the door after allowing the four runs and take the series opener with a 6-to-4 win. The RubberDucks fall to 7-9 on the season.

Right hander Hunter Gaddis pitched well in the game coming on in the fourth inning piggybacking with Cantillo. Gaddis would for the most part hold Altoona in check allowing just one run and striking out seven over five innings.

On the offensive side George Valera would reach base three times on two walks and a double. Fellow outfielder Julian Escobedo collected two hits and scored one of the Ducks four runs on the night.

Top Performers:

  • Julian Escobedo 2-4 R
  • Daniel Schneemann 1-3 R RBI BB
  • George Valera 1-3 2B 2BB
  • Will Brennan 1-3 BB SB
  • Bo Naylor 1-4 R
  • Hunter Gaddis 5.0(IP) 6H 1R 1ER 0BB 7SO

High-A Lake County Captains

Lansing 3 Lake County 1

The Captains and Lugnuts were locked in a pitcher's duel tied at 1-to-1 until the Lansing broke through with two runs in the top of the eighth inning taking a 3-to-1 lead. Lake County would fail to score in their final two frames and lose the series opener falling to 7-9 on the season.

Starter Tanner Bibee making his third start of the season pitched well going three innings allowing just an unearned run while striking out five. He was followed by left hander Matt Turner who was even better striking out three Lugnuts allowing just one hit over three scoreless frames.

The Captains offense was stymied by Lansing pitching all night only collecting three hits in the game two of which came off the bat of catcher Micael Ramirez. The only run the team scored came on a sacrifice fly by Gabriel Rodriguez scoring Ray Delgado in the fifth inning.

Top Performers:

  • Tanner Bibee 3.0(IP) 4H 1R 0ER 1BB 5SO
  • Matt Turner 3.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 3SO
  • Micael Ramirez 2-2 2B BB
  • Ray Delgado 1-3 R SB
  • Gabriel Rodriguez 0-3 RBI

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Postponed: Rain

