Guardians May Have Advantage Over Shane McClanahan In Game One Of Wild Card Series

There is no denying that Shane McClanahan is a fantastic pitcher. He finished up 2022 with a 2.54 ERA and a 0.926 WHIP. Only time will tell if this will lead to a Cy Young but that's certainly a possibility.

However, even the best pitchers have a weakness and McClanahan's might just be pitching in the postseason.

McClanahan has made playoff appearances in both 2020 and 2021. Over those two seasons, he's pitched in six games, and the stats ... aren't great.

In 2020 he finished the postseason with an 8.31 ERA and in 2021 he has a 7.94 ERA when it was all said and done. McClanahan has also given up a total of nine runs and three home runs in those two years. Over those six innings of postseason work, he only has seven strikeouts.

So, the playoffs may not be Shane's best pitching performance of his career.

It's also important to remember that back in July when the Guardians saw McClanahan pitch, they lit him up for five earned runs in 4.1 innings of work.

These stats have to make Guardians fans feel pretty optimistic about their chances on Friday and may just single that the team has an early advantage over him.

However, McClanahan is still having an incredible season. He will likely be a Cy Young finalist and may even go out and win it. But, once the playoffs start anything is possible and we could always see the pitcher of previous postseasons.

-----

Read More:

Jose Ramirez Talks About His Relationship With Amed Rosario, Francona Ahead Of Playoffs

Guardians Fans Will See A Few Familiar Faces In The Wild Care Series Against The Rays

Shane Bieber Recalls Lessons From Corey Kluber As He Prepares For Wild Card Start

Terry Francona Loves Managing Guardians, Excited for Playoffs To Start

Cleveland Guardians, Progressive Field Prepares To Host A.L. Wild Card Series

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation