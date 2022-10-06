The American League Wild Card best-of-3 series begins Friday afternoon at Progressive Field, and the energy around the stadium is noticeable on Thursday morning!

We are getting ready to hear from a few of the players and managers from each team this morning, but in the meantime, it's cool to see the way the stadium is being prepped.

The 2022 postseason logos are being painted in foul territory, the A.L. Wild card on-deck circles have been placed near the dugouts, stadium workers are installing additional lower bowl seating down the aisles to accommodate a larger crowd this weekend and the team will unveil a banner in the left field bleachers.

Here are a few photos and videos from the stadium this morning.

We are preparing to hear from Shane Bieber, Steven Kwan, Josh Naylor, Jose Ramirez and Terry Francona beginning at 11:25 a.m. We will also sit down with Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash, Game 1 starting pitcher Shane McClanahan and former Indians third baseman Yandy Diaz beginning at 1 p.m.

We'll have each of those interviews loaded on our YouTube channel as soon as they wrap up!

-----

Read More:

Cleveland Baseball Insider's 2022 Guardians Minor League Player And Pitcher Of The Year

Cleveland Guardians Broadcaster Tom Hamilton Finalist For 2023 Ford C. Frick Award

Guardians vs. Rays A.L. Wild Card Game Times Announced

Terry Francona Indicates Bo Naylor Could Be On Guardians Playoff Roster

This Keeps Happening To Andres Gimenez

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation