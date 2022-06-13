Guardians Standout Player Of The Week: June 12

Guardians rookie Oscar Gonzalez makes club history and is the standout player of the week.

The Guardians have been playing great baseball lately, so there were a lot of options for who the standout player of the week should go to. This week it had to go to Oscar Gonzalez after the rookie continued to rack up the hits and made club history!

Last week, Gonzalez had an average of .429, and a slugged .643. These were not all simple base hits either. He had a total of 12 hits, five of them being doubles. Not only was he getting on base, but he was putting himself in scoring position and jump-starting the offense.

Gonzalez also had three multi-hit games last week, which included a four-hit game in the series opener against the A's.

No wonder Tito decided to move him up to batting clean-up for the series finale against Oakland.

Gonzalez has exceeded everyone's expectations so far! What he has done since being called up is not only impressive but historical as well.

On Saturday against the A's, Gonzalez added two more hits bringing his season total to 25. This is the most hits for rookies in their first 25 games in club history!

Gonzalez's teammates are impressed with what he has done too. Ernie Clement said, "I played with him pretty much every level coming up, so to see his growth and maturity, it's amazing."

Steven Kwan echoed Ernie's comments saying, "It's been awesome, great teammate, great person in general ... He's a great hitter and I'm glad it's translating and I'm glad he's keeping it rolling."

The Guardians are heading to Colorado this week to take on the Rockies. Gonzalez has been hitting well but hasn't hit his first homer yet. With how hard he hits the ball and the elevation in Denver, I wouldn't be surprised if this is where he gets his first one.

