Guardians Farm Report: Nikhazy Sets Career High With 10 Strikeouts In Captains Victory

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

Full day of action throughout the Cleveland Guardians farm system on Friday as all seven teams playing games.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Indianapolis would put up a nine spot in the third inning knocking out Columbus starter Tobias Myers and essentially sealing the Clippers fate Saturday night. The ugly loss drops Columbus record to 34-25 on the season.

The Clippers did have some bright spots on offense including Will Brennan reaching base five times on four hits and a walk while knocking in two runs. Brennan over a current five game hitting streak is hitting an insane .650 with six RBI's.

Both Alex Call and Mitchell Tolman would each hit home runs Call a two run shot his sixth on the year and Tolman a solo big fly for his seventh on the season. Nolan Jones would stay hot and his 6-for-10 over his last three games adding two hits including a two-run double.

Top Performers:

Will Brennan 4-4 R 2RBI BB

Alex Call 1-3 R HR 2RBI 2BB

Nolan Jones 2-4 2B 2RBI

Mitchell Tolman 1-4 R HR RBI

Will Benson 1-4 2R BB SB

Jake Jewell 1.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

Akron was completed dominated on Saturday evening by Somerset being shut out on three hits.

RubberDucks outfielder Julian Escobedo would collect two of those hits with first baseman Micah Pries hitting his eighth double of the season for the third.

Starter Tanner Burns making his second start coming back from a shoulder strain would go two and two thirds innings allowing two runs on two hits while striking out three Patriots.

With the loss the Ducks fall to 31-25 on the season.

Top Performers:

Julian Escobedo 2-4

Micah Pries 1-3 2B

Jonathan Engelmann 0-1 3BB

Daniel Schneemann 0-2 2BB SB

Tanner Burns 2.2(IP) 2H 2R 2ER 0BB 3SO

Brett Daniels 1.1(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 1SO

High-A Lake County Captains

The only runs in the entire game between both teams would come in the sixth inning on one mammoth home run by Captains Alexfri Planez on a 441-foot grand slam. For Planez it was his third home run of the season two of which have been grand slams. He missed a big chunk of time with a wrist injury earlier in the year but nobody in the Guardians farm system has more power potential outside of teammate Jhonkensy Noel.

Lake County would shut out Fort Wayne on two hits with left-handed starter Doug Nikhazy setting career highs in strikeouts with 10 and innings pitched at six and two thirds. Nikhazy who got off to a slow start of the season picked up his first career win and lowered his ERA to 3.35 on the year. The 22-year-old has 51 strikeouts over 37.1 innings in his first professional season.

The Captains improve to 29-26 on the season looking to take the series finale on Sunday.

Top Performers:

Alexfri Planez 2-4 R HR 4RBI SB

Angel Martinez 1-3 R BB

Jhonkensy Noel 1-3 R BB

Ray Delgado 1-4 R

Connor Kokx 1-4 2B

Doug Nikhazy 6.2(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 1BB 10SO (W)

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Hillcats starter Jack Leftwich was absolutely dealing last night over six innings allowing just one hit walking none and striking out eight Nationals. The only thing that stopped Leftwich from continuing in the game as he was just at 68 pitches through six was a rain delay.

Unfortunately for Lynchburg they would lose Leftwich, a 1-to-0 lead and the game over the last three innings returning from the delay. With the loss Lynchburg falls to 29-27 on the year losing four of the first five games against Fredericksburg in the road series.

Top Performers:

Dayan Frias 1-3 RBI BB

Richard Paz 1-3 BB

Isaiah Greene 1-4 R

Milan Tolentino 1-4 BB

Jack Leftwich 6.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 8SO

Arizona Complex League Guardians

The ACL Guardians would be their own worst enemy on Saturday night walking 10 batters in the game leading to seven runs in the game for the Reds. After starting the season 3-0 the Guardians have dropped their last two games and are now 3-2 to start the year.

On offense Juan Benjamin would reach base three times on two hits and a walk including his second double of the season. Benjamin has five RBI's and is hitting .400 through his first four games.

Top Performers:

Juan Benjamin 2-4 2B RBI BB

Jose Pastrano 1-4 2RBI

Lexer Saduy 1-2 2R 2BB

Angel Contreras 1-2 2BB

Marlin Made 1-3 BB

Frank Alduey 1-4 R B

Albert Breton 1.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 1BB 2SO

Steven Perez 1.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 1SO

Dominican Summer League Guardians (Blue)

The Cleveland Guardians organization has two Dominican Summer League teams and Saturday marked the second time this year they would face off against each other. The Red squad took the win the first time they squared off but the Blue team would take the second match winning 9-to-4 and improve to 4-2 on the season.

Jose Cedeno would continue his impressive start to his pro-career reaching base six times in the game going 2-for-2 walking four times scoring once and driving in his ninth RBI already on the 2022 season.

Erickson Sarita would lead the way driving in three runs in the game for the Blue squad on three hits. Lead off man Jose Gomez also had a nice game reaching base four times scoring twice on three walks and one base hit and stealing his first base on the year.

Guardians Blue starter Austin Aldeano would make his second start of the week throwing four scoreless innings in each outing. Aldeano struck out four in the game Saturday and now has nine strikeouts to start the season over his eight scoreless frames.

Top Performers:

Jose Cedeno 2-2 R RBI 4BB

Erickson Sarita 3-5 R 3RBI BB

Jose Gomez 1-3 2R 3BB SB

Alberto Mendez 1-3 2R 2B 3BB

Austin Aldeano 4.0(IP) 3H 0R 0ER 2BB 4SO

Dominican Summer League Guardians (Red)

The DSL Guardians Red squad walked 15 batters in the game in a losing effort and fall to 3-3 to start the season.

On offense outfielder Christopher Espinola drove in two runs in the game reaching base four times on a couple hits and two walks. Fellow outfielder Ronald Pena would collect two hits and an RBI including his second double on the season. Pena is off to a strong start to his year hitting .556 over his first four games and has reached base 12 times good for a .765 OBP.

Top Performers:

Christopher Espinola 2-3 R 2RBI 2BB

Ronald Pena 2-3 2B RBI BB

Pedro Hernandez 1-3 R 2BB

Yanki Jean-Baptiste 1-4 R 2B BB

-----

You May Also Like:

Guardians Farm Report: Jones Drives In Three And Reaches Base Five Times In Clippers Win

Shane Bieber Reaches Impressive Career Milestone

Emmanuel Clase Should Be An All-Star This Season

The Guardians Don't Need Home Runs To Score

Guardians, Rangers Split Doubleheader To Open Homestand

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI