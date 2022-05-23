Guardians Standout Player Of The Week: May 22

Jose Ramirez is the standout player of the week after battling through injury and putting on an impressive offensive display.

This week, Jose Ramirez showed why he deserves every penny of the multi-year contract extension given to him before the season. Even when he is just average at the plate, Ramirez still finds a way to show his value and grit on the field. Over the last seven games, Ramirez is batting .222 with an OBP of .300. He also has two home runs and seven RBI in that time.

However, his numbers are not what makes him the standout player of the week. What stood out most was how Ramirez was able to play through a nasty injury, while still helping his team win.

In the last game of the series against the Cincinnati Reds, Ramirez took a foul ball right off of his shin. Jose was clearly in pain which required the team trainer to come out and check on him.

After getting the all-clear, Ramirez got an RBI base hit into right field allowing Myles Straw to score, closing the gap with the Reds. After getting the hit, Jose left the game due to still being in pain.

I (along with a lot of fans) was very worried that Jose had suffered a significant injury, so seeing him in the lineup for the series opener against the Detroit Tigers the next day was a massive sigh of relief. However, I did not expect to see him at 100 percent. Well, I was wrong.

Jose started off the game with a triple and then had a three-run home run in the sixth inning that gave the Guardians a 4-0 lead at the time. With the help of this home run, the Guardians would go on to win the game. This guy is just unbelievable.

Ramirez admitted to being concerned about the injury after the game, but this did not stop him from leaving everything on the field and doing whatever he could to help his team win.

It is an incredible feeling to know that the Guardians have Jose Ramirez locked up for the long haul. It is weeks like this that show why he is known to fans as the “goat” and will eventually get his jersey retired by the franchise.

Make sure to come back next week to see who is the Guardians standout player of the week.

Please SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel and hit the notification bell so you can get all the latest video content from the team! You can also follow our social media channels on @CBIonSI.

-----

You May Also Like:

Guardians Farm Report: Noel Hits 10th Home Run In Captains Route

Guardians Farm Report: Valera Helps Power Akron to Fifth Straight Win

Guardians Farm Report: Valera Goes Deep Twice While Gaddis Flirts With Perfection In Akron Win

Mock Trade: How Sending Amed Rosario To St. Louis Could Help Cleveland

Richie Palacios Continues To Make The Most Of His Opportunities

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI



Like and follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Facebook!