Guardians Farm Report: Valera Goes Deep Twice While Gaddis Flirts With Perfection In Akron Win

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

All four Cleveland Guardians minor league affiliates were in action Thursday but only Akron and Lynchburg would emerge with victorious.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Columbus dropped their second straight game to Iowa on Thursday dropping their record to 25-14 on the year.

There was not much to highlight in the loss as the only two runs the Clippers would score came in on an error in the sixth inning. Jose Fermin led the way with two base hits while Tyler Freeman, David Fry and Alex Call would each double in the game.

Clippers starter Adam Scott would give the team five innings but gave up four runs on eight hits in the contest and take the loss. Columbus

Top Performers:

David Fry 1-3 R 2B BB

Alex Call 1-3 R 2B BB

Jose Fermin 2-4 2SB

Tyler Freeman 1-4 2B

Adam Scott 5.0(IP) 8H 4R 4ER 1BB 4SO

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

The RubberDucks would dominate the Rumble Ponies on the mound and at the plate taking their third straight win in the series.

Starter Hunter Gaddis was tremendous throwing six no-hit innings only allowing one base runner on a walk in the game. Gaddis got stronger as they game went on topping out at 97 mph in both the fifth and six innings. He would go on to strike out a season high 11 in the game.

Akron reliever Luis Oviedo would allow a double in the seventh inning to break up the no-hit attempt. Oviedo would pitch well in relief finishing with four strikeouts allowing just one run over three innings of work.

On offense George Valera would reach base five times including two home runs one of which came as a grand slam in part of a seven run fifth inning. Valera would finish with five RBI's in the game.

RubberDucks Daniel Schneemann not to be overlooked fell just a double short of a cycle as he collected four hits including his second home run of the season in the seventh inning.

With the win Akron moves into first place in their division with a 21-15 record on the year.

Top Performers:

George Valera 3-4 2R 2HR 5RBI 2BB

Daniel Schneemann 4-5 3R 3B HR 3RBI

Bo Naylor 2-4 R 2RBI

Julian Escobedo 2-5 R 2RBI

Marcos Gonzalez 3-5 3R 2(2B) RBI

Hunter Gaddis 6.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 1BB 11SO (W)

Luis Oviedo 3.0(IP) 2H 1R 1ER 1BB 4SO (SV)

High-A Lake County Captains

It was a rough night for Lake County pitchers as they would give up five home runs and eight extra base hits in total in a Cedar Rapids rout.

Captains Aaron Bracho would drive in the only two runs in the game on a opposite field bloop base hit in the seventh inning. Bracho has now collected a hit in four straight games as he looks to get out of a season long slump.

Lake County reliver Raymond Burgos was a bright spot out of the bullpen giving the team two scoreless innings while striking out two in relief.

The Captains with the loss fall to 16-19 on the year. They are the only Guardians affiliate currently with a record below .500 on the season.

Top Performers:

Aaron Bracho 1-4 2RBI

Ray Delgado 1-3 2B RBI BB

Gabriel Rodriguez 1-4 R

Micael Ramirez 1-2

Raymond Burgos 2.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 1BB 1SO

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

The Hillcats and Red Sox were all tied up at 4-to-4 in the seventh inning when Yordys Valdes would drive home his third run of the day giving Lynchburg what would be the eventual winning run. The Hillcats would take on an insurance run in the ninth inning and defeat Salem by a final of 6-to-4.

Lynchburg right-handed pitcher Jake Leftwich who was piggybacking with starter Jake Miller would earn the win throwing three scoreless innings striking out two in the game. Reliever Hugo Villalobos would earn the save holding the Red Sox scoreless over the final two innings

The Hillcats have taken the first three games of the series vs the Red Sox. With the win Lynchburg moved into sole possession of first place in their division with a 20-15 record.

Top Performers:

Yordys Valdes 2-5 3RBI BB

Victor Planchart 2-5 R 3B RBI

Luis Durango 2-3 R BB 2SB

Jake Fox 2-5 R SB

Skeiling Rodriguez 1-3 2R 2BB

Jack Leftwich 3.0(IP) 3H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO (W)

Hugo Villalobos 2.0(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 1BB 2SO (SV)

-----

You May Also Like:

Who Is New Guardians Guardians Pitcher Yohan Ramirez

Comparing Andres Gimenez To Francisco Lindor In 2022

Guardians Farm Report: Clutch Home Run By Freeman Helps Columbus Earn Series Sweep

Allen Consistently Dominating For Double-A Akron

Naylor Hits Game-Tying Grand Slam, Guardians Rally In Chicago

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI

Like and follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Facebook!