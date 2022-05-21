Guardians Farm Report: Valera Helps Power Akron to Fifth Straight Win

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

Almost a clean sweep on the farm last night as Akron, Lake County and Lynchburg all come away with wins.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Columbus dropped its third straight game to Iowa on Friday. The Clippers have been outscored 23-to-6 over the three losses.

Micthell Tolman was a bright spot on offense collecting three hits including his fifth home run of the season in the third inning. The 27-year-old infielder is currently second in the International League with a .336 AVG and third in OPS at 1.024 on the season.

Columbus starter Konnor Pilkington allowed three runs but only one earned over four and two thirds innings while striking out four.

With the loss Columbus falls to 25-15 on the season. Left-hander Tanner Tully will try to stop the losing streak on Saturday as he draws the start.

Top Performers:

Mitchell Tolman 3-4 R 2B HR 2RBI

Alex Call 1-3 2BB

Will Benson 1-2 SB

Bryan Lavastida 0-2 R 2BB SB

Konnor Pilkington 4.2(IP) 6H 3R 1ER 0BB 4SO

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

The RubberDucks are red hot winning their fifth straight game last night improving their record to 22-15. They currently lead the Eastern League Southwest division by one game over Richmond.

The RubberDucks big blow in the game came off the bat of George Valera in the third inning. Valera would put Akron on the board first with a three run home run off the Rumble Ponies starter Jose Butto. For Valera is was his fifth home run of the season and third home run over just his last two games.

Akron's starter Joey Cantillo was dealing last night allowing just one hit while striking out over four scoreless innings of work. Cantillo has not allowed a run over his last four outings for the Ducks. During that time he has 26 strikeouts to only two walks on just nine hits over 17.0 innings of work. For the season Cantillo now owns a sparkling 2.25 ERA over 28.0 innings of work.

Akron reliever Nic Enright would come on in the eighth inning and get the final six outs of the game earning his seventh save on the season.

Top Performers:

George Valera 2-5 R HR 3RBI

Marcos Gonzalez 2-4 2B RBI

Jose Tena 2-5 R 2B

Will Brennan 2-5 2SB

Joey Cantillo 4.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 8SO

Nic Enright 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO (SV)

High-A Lake County Captains

Captains starter Gavin Williams held the Kernels in check over his four and two thirds innings of work allowing just one run on four base hits. Williams wasn't the sharpest he's been all season as he would give up three walks but did strikeout seven in the game. He now has 52 strikeouts on the season over his first seven starts covering 35.0 innings pitched. His ERA actually went up a tad to 1.54 on the year.

Lake County would get out to an early lead on a three run home run by Alexfri Planez on his first at bat returning from the injured list. For Planez it was his first home run of the season.

Captains first baseman Joe Naranjo would provide a solo home run in the fifth inning. It was Naranjo's third straight game with a home run and eighth big fly on the year. In total he would collect three hits on the night and is currently riding a five game hitting streak.

With the win Lake County has taken three of the first four games of the series against Cedar Rapids improving their record to 17-19 on the year.

Top Performers:

Joe Naranjo 3-4 2R HR RBI

Alexfri Planez 1-3 R HR 3RBI

Petey Halpin 1-4 3B RBI

Jhonkensy Noel 1-4 R 2B

Gavin Williams 4.2(IP) 4H 1R 1ER 3BB 7SO

Randy Labaut 2.1(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 3SO (W)

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

The Hillcats and Red Sox would trade blows all night but in the end Lynchburg would come out on top thanks to an RBI single by outfielder Skeiling Rodriguez in the top of the ninth inning making it a 10-to-9 game.

Lynchburg reliever Trey Benton who came on in the eighth inning would hold Salem scoreless in the ninth inning picking up the win.

The Hillcats have taken the first four games in the series against Salem improving their season record to 21-15. Lynchburg now leads the Carolina League North division by 1.5 games over the second place Carolina Mudcats.

Hillcats outfielder Isaiah Greene who has been swinging a hot bat of late would reach base three times in the game including a 2-run triple in the third inning that gave the team a 5-to-0 lead at the time. For Greene it was his third triple on the season. His three triples now lead the Cleveland Guardians farm system.

Top Performers:

Jake Fox 2-4 R 2B RBI BB

Isaiah Grene 1-3 R 3B 2RBI 2BB SB

Milan Tolentino 1-3 3R 2BB SB

Victor Planchart 2-5 2R RBI

Wilfri Peralta 2-5 2RBI

Joe Donovan 1-3 R RBI BB

Skeiling Rodriguez 1-4 RBI BB

Juan Zapata 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 3SO

Trey Benton 2.0(IP) 0H 1R 0ER 0BB 3SO (W)

-----

You May Also Like:

Who Is New Guardians Guardians Pitcher Yohan Ramirez

Comparing Andres Gimenez To Francisco Lindor In 2022

Guardians Farm Report: Clutch Home Run By Freeman Helps Columbus Earn Series Sweep

Allen Consistently Dominating For Double-A Akron

Naylor Hits Game-Tying Grand Slam, Guardians Rally In Chicago

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI

Like and follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Facebook!