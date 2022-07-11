Is Myles Straw Breaking Out Of His Slump?

Myles Straw is showing signs that he is starting to turn it around on offense.

Just about a year ago, the Indians made a trade with the Houston Astros for a very promising young player. Myles Straw came over to Cleveland and immediately made an impact with his glove in centerfield and as the lead-off man. With his new team, Straw hit .285 and had a .739 OPS.

But this season has been far from the success of 2021. This year, Straw is batting .207 and started as the lead-off man before getting demoted down to the nine-hole. No, it has not been a good year for Myles and at times incredibly frustrating to watch. However, he is starting to show signs that he is breaking out of his slump.

Straw is currently on a five-game hitting streak and had two multi-hit games last week. In that time he is batting .348. One of the statistics that is most encouraging is that he only struck out once.

He is starting to turn it around and become a big part of this offense again. The last time he was this efficient at the plate was during the first week of the season.

I've always really liked Straw and I don't think there is any reason to give up or move on from him after only a year in the organization. This isn't a new development, but Straw is a dangerous baserunner and fits right into what the Guardians want to do on offense with stealing bases and aggressive base running.

There is still a lot of work that needs to be done, but this is a great sign that Straw is ready to turn the page on the first half of the season.

