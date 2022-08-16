Nolan Jones Is Doing Something Uncommon As A Rookie

Most players like playing at home. It's the field that they play at the most often, they get the home clubhouse perks, and they get to be in their own beds. With all that in mind, it would make sense that they would also play better at home too.

That's not quite the case for Nolan Jones.

In game one of Tuesday's doubleheader, he went 0-for-4 which included three strikeouts. That continues a common trend of what happens when Jones plays at Progressive Field.

He is batting just .156 in home games with only five hits this season. But he is still batting any .253 overall.

That massive gap is made up when Jones gets time to play on the road. When he's away from Cleveland, Nolan is batting .314 with an .885 OPS. Both of his home runs have come during away games too.

The sample size is fairly comparable too. He's played in 13 games with 32 at-bats at home and 14 compared to 14 games with 51 at-bats while away.

For a rookie who is trying to find their groove and any sort of rhythm in the labyrinth that is the Big Leagues, it's pretty uncommon that he would struggle so much at home yet play so well on the road.

The home numbers aren't great, there is no denying that, but his road numbers prove that there is a good player there. He just needs to figure out a way to get it going at the corner of Carnegie and Ontario.

