The Guardians Aren't Afraid To Go Up Against An Ace

The series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays was set to be a great pitching matchup between both teams' aces. Shane Bieber took the mound for the Guardians and Kevin Gausman for the Jays.

The Guardians got the better end and beat the Blue Jays 7-2 while taking the series victory.

They had an aggressive game plan against Gausman which was to swing early and often. This plan proved to work early on as Amed Rosario took him deep during his first at-bat.

The Guardians ended up forcing Gausman out of the game in the fourth inning. They put up five runs, and nine hits on the Blue Jays ace which is only the third time this season he's allowed five runs. The nine hits that Gausman gave up to the Guardians also ties his season-high in hits allowed.

The shocking part about this is that he struck out Jose Ramirez three separate times despite the offensive explosion. Ramirez ended up getting an RBI base hit in the ninth inning to give the Guardians a big insurance run.

This is the second time in the last three weekends the Guardians have hopped all over the best pitcher in a team's rotation. At the end of July, it was Shane McClanahan that felt the wrath of this young Guardians team. He was also knocked out in the fourth inning after giving up five runs on seven hits in his worst start of the season.

Bieber on the other hand continued his streak of fantastic performances. He gave the Guardians seven innings while only allowing two runs. He also struck out six batters while not allowing a single walk.

After the game, Tito mentioned how great Bieber's fastball looked today. This is what else he had to say:

Toronto is regarded as having one of the best lineups in baseball and Bieber didn't look phased whatsoever. Bieber now has a 1.38 ERA in the month of August.

The Guardians finish the season series against the Blue Jays winning five of the seven games. They'll now head back to Cleveland for another series with the Tigers.

