This Is Why The Guardians Always Have Runners In Scoring Position

The Cleveland Guardians have stolen the most bases in the American League and the third most in baseball.
The Guardians have gotten a lot of praise this season for how well they hit with runners in scoring position. Deservedly so, they've been incredible! But how is the team always finding themselves in the position to hit the runners on second and third home? 

The answer is pretty simple, stolen bases. 

One part of the game that Tito and the coaching staff continue to preach to this team is hustle. The team sure is listening to them too. The Guardians currently have stolen 76 stolen bases this season, which is the most in the American League and the third most in all of baseball. 

The team leaders in stolen bases are:

  1. Andres Gimenez - 15 SB 
  2. Jose Ramirez - 14 SB
  3. Myles Straw - 13 SB
  4. Steven Kwan - 12 SB
  5. Amed Rosario - 11 SB
Andres Gimenez August 1 2022

Sunday's victory over the Blue Jays is a great example of how stolen bases are contributing to runs. Rosario, Tyler Freeman, and Kwan all had a stolen base and then came around to score on base hits from their teammates. 

The number of stolen bases they have is impressive. Considering how much they run, it's also just as impressive they've only been caught stealing 17 times as a team. Straw himself has a 92 percent steal percentage.

Solen bases are all a part of the brand of baseball that the Guardians play. It's a fun and exciting brand to watch with all the action and it's proving to be successful as they currently sit 2.5 games up on the Minnesota Twins for first place in the division. 

Gonzalez and Freeman August 14 2022
