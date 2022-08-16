Skip to main content

Josh Naylor Leaves Guardians Game

Josh Naylor leaves Guardians game with right ankle sourness.
The team has announced that Josh Naylor has left tonight's game against the Detroit Tigers after experiencing right ankle soreness. 

Naylor fielded a ground ball at first base and spun in order to underhand the ball to Xzavion Curry who was covering first on the play. They eventually got the out, but Naylor started limping after the play and looked to be in pain. 

Owen Miller then entered the game at first base for Naylor.

His right ankle is the same one that required surgery last season after a nasty collision in right field. 

Hopefully, Naylor being taken out is just a precautionary measure and there is no further injury. Naylor has been a massive part of this young Guardians' team and all of their success. He is batting .273 this year and has hit 15 home runs. 

We will update you as the team gives more information. 

