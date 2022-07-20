Relive The Guardians Top 10 Plays From First Half Of Season: Plays 6-10

We're at about the halfway mark of the season with the All-Star game wrapping up last night. The Guardians have played some solid baseball so far and have made some fantastic plays to go along with that!

Let's look back and count down the top 10 plays from the first half of the season!

10. Nolan Jones First Career Home Run

In only his second ever Major League Baseball game, Nolan Jones launched a three-run homer to right-centerfield at Kauffman Stadium. The ball went 457 feet and landed right in the fountains. The grounds crew would have to fish out the ball so Jones could keep it.

9. Andres Gimenez Grand Slam In Oakland

Andres Gimenez had a red hot month of April and began to grow into the clutch payer we've known him to be the whole season. One of the first times that he really came in clutch for Cleveland was when he hit a grand slam against the Athletics that gave the Guardians the lead.

8. Richie Palacios RBI Double

The first half of the season was quite a rollercoaster for Richie Palacios with getting optioned back and forth between Columbus and Cleveland. Through all of that, he still found a way to make a big impact on the team. His biggest hit was a pinch-hit double that gave the Guardians a 3-1 lead in the top of the ninth against the Athletics.

7. Jose Ramirez Diving Stop

The matchup between the Guardians and White Sox on May 9 may be remembered because of Josh Naylor. However, that would never have happened without this diving stop from Jose Ramirez. If he doesn't make this play then the White Sox score and the game is over instead of going into extra innings.

6. Josh Naylor Walk-Off Over Twins

Josh Naylor has been incredible this season! One of the most exciting plays he's made was his walk-off home run over the Twins. The Guardians were down to their last strike until Naylor sealed the deal. Naylor headbutting Tito after the homer may be even more memorable than the home run itself!

Come back tomorrow to watch plays 1-5 and see which one takes the crown for best play of the first half!

