The Guardians Biggest Challenge Against The Rays

Welcome to the playoffs where nothing comes easy and only perfect will help you move on. This will provide challenges, especially for this young Guardians team.

One challenge that the Guardians are set to go up against with the Rays is something that they've struggled with the entire season. That would be left-handed pitching.

The Guardians have a .240 batting average, and only a .646 OPS when going up against southpaws. They also only have 26 home runs against them compared to the 101 home runs they've hit against righties.

So clearly, this hasn't been one of the team's strengths this year. But how many lefties will they see against the Rays? Enough to be a cause for concern.

In game one the Guardians will see Cy Young candidate Shane McClanahan who's posted a 2.54 ERA this season. Another Rays starter who's left is Jeffrey Springs who 2.46 ERA. Then there is Brooks Raley in the bullpen who has a sub-one WHIP this season.

There is certainly no reason to look at this and think the Guardians don't have a chance, but this will certainly make things more difficult.

The Guardians will need to do what they've done all season to give themselves the best chance to win which is work counts and get deep into the Rays bullpen and knock out the lefties.

