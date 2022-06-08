The Guardians Don't Need Home Runs To Score

The Guardians don't hit a lot of home runs, but they are one of the best teams with runners in scoring position.

One thing to like about what the Guardians have done this season has been their ability to score with runners in scoring position.

The Guardians currently have a .287 batting average with RISP which is the second-best in the MLB. They only trail the New York Mets who have a .289, which is pretty good considering what they have been able to accomplish so far this season. However, the Guardians do have the best SLG average with RISP in the league with a .499.

The Guardians have been able to accomplish this thanks to several players.

One of them is Andres Gimenez who leads the way batting .429 with RISP. He has 29 RBI on the season with 27 of them coming in this situation.

Another player who had been fantastic batting in his fellow Guardians is Jose Ramirez. With runners in scoring position, he is hitting .356 has 38 RBI, and is slugging .889.

Josh Naylor is also hitting well with an average of .519 with runners on. He also has three home runs, two of which came in the comeback win against the Chicago White Sox last month.

The Guardians do not hit a ton of home runs, but that is okay because they can still string hits together to score. Yesterday against the Texas Rangers was a perfect example of this. The team put up six runs in the first game of the doubleheader but did not hit a single home run. They were able to score on base hits from Oscar Gonzalez, Owen Miller, and Josh Naylor.

It's very impressive to see such a young team hit so well in the clutch. Personally, I think this style of offense is more entertaining to watch. It creates a lot more action and tension with more outcomes than a single home run.

It will be exciting to watch this team continue to play this way moving forward!

