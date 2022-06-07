Guardians Farm Report: Genao Impressive In Arizona Complex League Debut

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

With all the Cleveland Guardians full-season affiliates off on Monday it was time for the Rookie-League teams to take center stage on their Opening Day of the 2022 season.

Arizona Complex League Guardians

It was opening night in the Arizona Complex League last night with the Guardians on the road facing the Cubs at their home field.

The Cubs would lead 2-to-1 heading into the fifth inning when the Guardians would take the lead scoring three times including an RBI triple by shortstop prospect Angel Genao.

Leading 4-to-2 now in the sixth inning the Guardians would hang a five spot on the Cubs including hitting their first two home runs of the season. The home runs would come off the bats of second baseman Juan Benjamin a solo home run followed by a two-run shot by designated hitter Manuel Mejias.

Each team would put up a single run in the seventh and hold each other scoreless over the final two frames with the Guardians taking home a 10-to-3 victory.

Top Performers:

Angel Genao 2-4 3R 3B RBI BB

Juan Benjamin 2-4 R HR 2RBI BB SB

Manuel Mejias 1-3 R HR 2RBI 2BB

Maick Collado 3-5 R 2B

Esteban Gonzalez 1-4 2R RBI BB

Daniel Figueroa 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 0SO

Alonzo Richardson 3.2(IP) 3H 1R 1ER 2BB 3SO (W)

Steven Perez 2.1(IP) 3H 0R 0ER 1BB 2SO

Dominican Summer League Guardians (Blue)

It's hard to believe that the DSL Guardians (Blue) team could have a more dominant start to their season than they did.

The offense put up 18 runs on 18 hits and 10 walks while the pitching staff would shutout the Royals on just two hits striking out 11.

Right-hander Austin Aldeano would get the start on his 18th birthday and look very impressive throwing four scoreless innings allowing just one base hit striking out five on the day.

On offense so many players had impressive days so I will only highlight a couple and place the rest in the top performers list. A couple of 17-year-olds making their professional debuts in catcher Jose Cedeno and outfielder Moises Molero would stand out.

Cedeno would reach base four times on a single, double and two walks and drive in a team high five runs in the game. Molero reached base five times on three singles and two walks. He also scored three runs and drove in two.

Top Performers:

Jose Cedeno 2-4 2B 5RBI 2BB

Moises Molero 3-4 3R 2RBI 2BB

Alberto Mendez 2-3 2R 3RBI 2BB SB

Samuel Parra 3-5 4R 2B RBI BB

Jose Gomez 3-5 2R 2(2B)

Oscar Cedeno 2-2 3R BB

Gueile Borrome 1-5 3RBI SB

Carlos Gutierrez 1-6 2R 3B 2RBI

Austin Aldeano 4.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 5SO

Wagner Castillo 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 4SO (W)

Dominican Summer League (Red)

The DSL Guardians (Red) squad would not fare as well as the DSL Guardians (Blue) would on opening day allowing three runs late in their contest falling by a final of 7-to-5.

The Guardians top two 2022 international signs both play on the Red squad and both would collect their first pro-hits making their professional debuts.

First outfielder Jaison Chourio would finish the day going 1-for-4 with an RBI single and a walk. Catcher Victor Izturis would go 2-for-4 in the game including a double. Both players were signed for $1.2 million dollars each out of Venezuela back on 1-15-2022.

Guardians first baseman Miguel Lopez reached base three times including an RBI triple in the ninth inning. Designated hitter Pedro Hernandez would drive in two runs in the game while left fielder Yefri Rivera would single and double collecting two hits and score twice.

Top Performers:

Miguel Lopez 1-2 R 3B RBI 2BB SB

Yefri Rivera 2-4 2R 2B

Pedro Hernandez 1-5 R 2RBI

Jaison Chourio 1-4 RBI BB

Victor Izturis 2-4 2B

Diovel Mariano 1.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 1BB 2SO

-----

