The Guardians Have A Chance To Gain Ground In The Division This Week

The Guardians will play the Rangers and Athletics at home as they look to build off of last week's momentum.

The Guardians played solid baseball last week! The pitching is starting to turn itself around with great starts from Shane Bieber, Zach Plesac, and Cal Quantrill, and the offense is becoming more consistent.

The Guardians will take on the Texas Rangers and the Oakland Athletics this week. It feels like it has been forever since they have had consecutive home series, but they will finally get that this week. This will be a great opportunity for the Guardians to build off of last week’s momentum and make some moves in the American League Central.

As it stands, the Guardians are second in the division and only four and a half games back of the Minnesota Twins. Just like the Guardians took advantage of two struggling teams last week, they can do the same this week and gain some ground on the Twins.

The Texas Rangers have a 25-28 record and after having a busy and expensive off-season, they haven’t quite lived up to the hype. They brought in some big offensive names such as Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, and Kole Calhoun, but it has not quite worked out for them as the Rangers are in the bottom half of the league in batting average.

This struggling offense will have to take on a Guardians pitching staff that has been incredible lately.

The Oakland Athletics on the other hand did the opposite of the Rangers last offseason and traded away all of their players that had value, and their record shows it. They are 20-36 and have one of the worst offenses in baseball. The Guardians swept them earlier in the season and it would be great to do it again this weekend!

If the Guardians are able to get both of the series wins, then this young club will be setting themselves up nicely to have a great month of June and will start to put some pressure on the White Sox and Twins, who were early season favorites to win the division.

The Guardians will kick off the week tonight with Cal Quantrill on the mound against Jon Gray. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm at Progressive Field.

-----

You May Also Like:

Guardians Farm Report: Noel Hits Farm System Leading 11th HR In Captains Loss

Guardians Farm Report: Frias Slam Helps Propel Lynchburg Into First Place

The Guardians Have Quietly Had One Of The Best Bullpens In Baseball

Guardians Sweep Royals With A Commanding Start From Konnor Pilkington

Guardians Farm Report: Leftwich Fans 10 Lynchburg Win

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI