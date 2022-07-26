These Relievers Could Help The Guardians Bullpen

The Guardians have great arms in the bullpen such as Eli Morgan and All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase. But the problem is that it's incredibly top-heavy and they will need some more reliable arms if they plan on making a postseason push. These pitchers could be great options for the Guardians to go out and get before next Tuesday.

Dillon Tate

The Baltimore Orioles are having a resurgent season and playing great baseball, but they are still expected to be big sellers at the deadline which is just over a week away. One relief pitcher that could get dealt is Dillon Tate.

Tate has a 2.40 ERA this season over 45 innings pitched. His ERA has consistently dropped every year he's pitched in the Big Leagues. He's also struck out 39 batters and only allows two walks per nine innings.

Any move the Guardians make at the deadline will have long-term implications. What makes this target attractive is Tate won't be a free agent until after the 2026 season.

Alexis Diaz

There's one pitcher from the Reds that a lot of teams will have their eye on at this year's deadline. Even though that player may not be the Guardians' top priority, they should still keep up with Reds pitcher Alexis Diaz.

He made his debut back in April which could bring up the asking price, but the Guardians have the prospects and it would be worth it to enhance a position group that needs it.

Diaz has appeared in 34 games this year and has only given up eight runs giving him an ERA of 2.04. He's also put up a WHIP of 1.019.

This would surely be a welcome addition to the bullpen!

Matt Moore

A veteran presence is never a bad thing to have especially on a young team. Rangers pitcher Matt Moore could be a great addition to the bullpen as the Guardians set their eyes on the postseason.

Moore is in his twelfth year in the Majors but is still putting a 1.61 ERA and has struck out 50 batters. He's also a lefty which could make even more of a valuable piece to add.

