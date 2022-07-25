Guardians At Red Sox Game Preview: Can The Guardians Take Advantage Of A Struggling Team?

The Guardians are getting ready for a four-game set with Boston Red Sox and a lot has changed since the last time these two teams met back in June. Boston outscored Cleveland 18 to eight in a three-game sweep. The Guardians then went to go 1-6 in a road trip they should’ve had a winning record in.

That was easily the worst stretch of baseball the Guardians have played all season.

However, now Boston is playing their worst stretch. They just got swept by the Blue Jays and on Friday night they were beaten 28-5. The Guardians could look to take advantage of this team that looks lost at the moment.

This is the lineup heading into tonight:

Pitching Matchup:

Zach Plesac (4.02 ERA) Vs. Nick Pivetta (4.50 ERA)

This will be Zach Plesac's first outing of the second half of the season. His final one before the break wasn't great against the Tigers. He only pitched 3.2 innings in that game and gave up six hits and two runs. Hopefully, with the ten days of rest, Plesac will be ready to go and come out strong against a Red Sox lineup you can't sleep on.

What To Watch For:

High Scoring Game?

Fans could be in for a high-scoring game tonight. Both starting pitchers have a previous start against the opposing team and have not pitched great. For the Guardians, Andres Gimenez is batting .667 with a home run against Pivetta and Amed Rosario is batting .400 with two RBI.

Bobby Dalbec and J.D. Martinez are the two Red Sox hitters who have gotten to Plesac in the past. They're each batting north of .400 against him.

The first pitch fot game one will be at 7:10 pm at Fenway Park.

